Vaccinated people might want to put their masks back on as infections and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Virus cases have jumped in some parts of the state as the delta variant spreads among younger, unvaccinated people.
Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows 3,361 people in Jackson County have been infected and 38 have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020. There are currently 60 active COVID-19 cases among Jackson County residents.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Republican leaders of the state House and Senate to discuss the possibility of calling a special session over the ban on school mask mandates. Hutchinson in April signed a state law banning mask requirements by local and state government entities, including public schools.
Hutchinson is facing growing calls to lift that ban, at least for schools, as cases and hospitalizations surge.
“A special session remains an option as we look for specific ways to assist our schools as we prepare for the next school year,” Hutchinson said in a statement after the meeting. “In the coming days, I will be evaluating options for legislative changes to Act 1002 that will give our schools more local control on meeting the health needs of the students as we enter a new school year in the face of the delta variant.”
The CDC’s new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 reached 1,025 on Tuesday.
The Department of Health reported 45 new hospitalizations because of the virus. The state reported 387 COVID-19 patients under intensive care and 205 on ventilators. Only 3 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of its hospital beds are available.
Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Arkansas Children’s experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday with 24 patients who are positive for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo.
“This record high is a 50 percent increase over any previous daily hospitalization peak Arkansas Children’s has faced during the pandemic,” she wrote in an email. “Our previous peaks occurred earlier this month and in January.”
Of the 24 patients admitted, 7 are in intensive care and 4 are on ventilators. None of the hospitalized patients have been fully immunized against COVID-19 even though more than half of them are eligible.
“Arkansas Children’s appeals to families and the public to please vaccinate children who are eligible immediately, DeMillo wrote. “We will continue to see more kids get sick quickly and the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking and social distancing.”
