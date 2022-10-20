David Stewart
Newport Mayor David Stewart was born in 1960, and has lived in Newport all of his life. He graduated in 1978 from Newport High School. A 1980 graduate of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, he started his career with the Newport Police Department in 1980 climbing through the ranks and becoming Newport’s Police Chief in 1993. He retired from the department in 2001. He was first elected mayor in 2002, and is currently serving his fourth term. He is married to Debbie Reynolds Stewart, and has two grown children, Robby and Blair and six grandchildren.
