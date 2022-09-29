Over the next three years about 3,200 Arkansans with disabilities will be able to get Medicaid services at home or in their community, rather than in an institution.

The Legislative Council approved the expansion of eligibility, submitted by the state Division of Developmental Disabilities Services.

