On Jan. 31, 2022, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played Melbourne in junior boys basketball action in the second game of the night.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were outscored 7-5 and in the second quarter they outscored Melbourne 9-4 to go into the halftime break with a 14-11 lead.
In the third quarter, the rim was not kind to the Bulldogs, as they were outscored 9-2 and found themselves behind 20-16 after three. The fourth quarter was even on the scoreboard as both teams scored five points each and the Bulldogs were not able to gain the advantage. At the final buzzer, the Bulldogs fell to the Bearkatz 25-21.
In the game, the Bulldogs were led by Eli Tackett with 13 points.
With the loss, the Bulldogs finish their regular season with a 16-4 overall record and a 4-2 conference record.
Swifton seventh-grade boys
On Jan. 31, the Swifton Pirates seventh-grade boys team played the Melbourne Bearkatz in the first game of the night.
In the first half of action, Swifton outscored Melbourne 27-5 and were led by Cole Gates’ eight points in the half. Swifton again outscored Melbourne in the second half, 18-12, to win the game 43-17.
The Pirates were led in scoring by Gates with 10 points, Bronx Holland with seven points, and Zeke Church with seven points. With the win the Pirates improved their record on the season to 12-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.