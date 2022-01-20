Merchants and Planters Bank is pleased to recognize the growth and expansion of their organization and the need for greater leadership that comes with it. To fill this need, the bank has announced the promotion of four of their staff members.
Josh Brandt has been promoted to Vice President – Trust Operations Officer. Brandt has been with Merchants and Planters Bank since August 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Arkansas State University and has continued his fiduciary and trust education, recently graduating with honors from Cannon Trust School as a certified trust and fiduciary advisor. Brandt’s drive to help others prosper has helped propel him forward to become a well-versed leader in the organization.
Elizabeth Canard has been promoted to Vice President – Loan Officer in the Tuckerman market. Canard began her career with Merchants and Planters Bank 12 years ago as a loan assistant in the Newport market and has been a lender and a leader in the Tuckerman office for the past two years. Canard has made a positive impact in Tuckerman because of her lending expertise and the genuine love she has for the community. She is a graduate of the Barret School of Banking.
Sue Gates has been promoted to Assistant Cashier. Gates has an extensive 23 years of knowledge and experience at Merchants and Planters Bank and has excelled in a variety of roles. Whether she is serving customers, working behind the scenes to keep things operational or mentoring new team members, Gates always goes above and beyond to help others and can be trusted to get the job done. She is a valued member of the organization, serves on numerous committees, and is an ICBA Certified Bank Secrecy Act/Anti Money Laundering Professional.
Dan Larson has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Card Operations Officer. Larson began his career with Merchants and Planters Bank in 2008 and has worked in a variety of customer service and operational roles. He has spent the last few years managing credit and debit card services and has demonstrated great problem-solving and leadership abilities. Larson holds a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and is a graduate of the Barret School of Banking.
Jim S. Gowen Jr., president and CEO of Merchants and Planters, offered his congratulations to those receiving promotions.
“I’m proud to recognize the accomplishments and professional potential of each of these team members,” he said. “They represent our organization with integrity and are invested in the success of our bank and our community. I’m always pleased to promote from within the organization, because it opens the door for others to excel and allows us to add new members to our M&P family.”
M&P Community Bancshares, Inc. currently has assets exceeding $355 million and is the holding company for Merchants and Planters Bank and M & P Insurance Services in Newport. Merchants and Planters Bank has offices serving the communities of Batesville, Southside, Newark, Newport, Tuckerman, Swifton, Searcy, McCrory and Des Arc.
