'Monster Nights' arrives in Newport

The Newport Chamber of Commerce building on Hazel Street has been an even busier place the past couple of weeks.
While the people there have been working on various projects, an event looking at the past has brought visitors from all over Arkansas and the region to the Jackson County town.
The “Monster Nights” dinosaur display from the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock arrived in Newport July 8 and will be at the chamber building through Sept. 24.
Chamber Director Jon Chadwell said the group began looking at the exhibit as part of its Downtown Entertainment Series.
Chadwell said the group had hosted smaller events in the past but started looking at larger events as a way to bring people to Newport.
The dinosaur display is definitely large. Several dinosaur remnants can be seen throughout the chamber’s hall, with descriptions of the ancient creatures available for people to learn more.
Since the exhibit started, Chadwell said they have seen visitors from Memphis, Jonesboro, Bono, Paragould, Caraway, Trumann and Cabot. He said about 40 percent of the visitors are from outside the county and that several school districts have already lined up field trips this fall to visit the exhibit.
He said the exhibit has drawn the attention of young kids and older people alike. Chadwell noted his three-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter spent several hours walking and looking through the display recently.
One thing about the exhibit is that it is hands-on. Chadwell said kids can write a dinosaur name and uncover bones in a “dig pit” to learn about them.
The display recently had about 500 people in five hours, go through the exhibit, while over 100 people toured the display July 14.
Having the exhibit also provides a little economic boost to the region Chadwell said.
In addition to visiting the exhibit, he said people often go to nearby restaurants to eat, visit the Rock and Roll Highway Museum upstairs and visit Jacksonport State Park while they are in Newport.
The exhibit is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Arrangements can be made for special tours.
Anyone interested in the exhibit can call the chamber at 870-523-3618.
