Ricky Morales has announced his candidacy in the May Republican Primary election for sheriff of Jackson County.
Morales moved to Newport in 1993 and graduated from Newport High School in 2002. “I began my career in law enforcement with the Diaz Police Department in 2005,” he said in a prepared statement. “In January of 2006, I joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and have been employed there since.”
He and his wife, Ashley, have been married 13 years. She is a first-grade teacher at Newport Elementary School. The couple has two children, Seth and Kenzley. Seth is 18 years old and a senior at Newport High School who has recently enlisted into the United States Army-Active Duty. Kenzley is 10 years old and a fifth-grader at Newport Elementary School.
“Ashley and I were raised in Jackson County where we learned traditions, values and the importance of selfless service and giving back to our community,” Morales stated. “It is because of our love/pride for Jackson County that we chose to raise our family here and devote our careers to the public service of this community.”
Morales graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2006 and received a technical certificate from Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden, Arkansas. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, he has worked in the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Civil Process. He is currently the Patrol Division commander.
“With the CID, I had the opportunity to conduct online investigations on those who prey on children,” Morales states in his announcement. “Several of these investigations led to arrests and convictions of individuals who wanted to victimize the youth of Jackson County. It is because of my vast knowledge of all departments and aspects of running a sheriff’s office and jail, managing a staff, and the proper rules and procedures of the criminal justice system that makes me the most qualified candidate for the office of Jackson County Sheriff.”
Morales attended the SIRCHIE Crime Scene Technology and Forensic School in Youngsville, N.C., the Arkansas Leader Program-a designated Command College of the F.B.I., and the Crisis Negotiation School. He is a recent graduate of the School of Law Enforcement Supervision sponsored by the Criminal Justice Institute in Little Rock, and he is a certified law enforcement instructor.
Morales completed the Internet Crimes Against Children training in order to conduct undercover operations on predators. He also is an Arkansas State University-Newport graduate, having earned his associates degree in law enforcement administration.
Morales has coached Little League baseball, as well as peewee football, and he coaches a travel AAU basketball team made up of Jackson County kids from Tuckerman and Newport.
“I currently serve on the Newport Athletic Booster Club, as chair of the Arkansas State University-Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford advisory board, and on the Joe and Helen Harris Foundation board,” said Morales. “I am always looking for other ways or ideas to stay involved and improve the lives of the children of Jackson County.”
