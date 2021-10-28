A single-vehicle crash on a county road claimed the life of a former Paragould High School principal.
According to information from a Greene County Sheriff’s Department incident report and the Arkansas State Police, Brett Wayne Gibson, 59, of Beech Grove, died Saturday, Oct. 23, following the crash of his 2016 GMC in the vicinity of 2224 Greene 609 Road.
According to the incident report filed by Greene County Deputy Skylar Jones, he learned of the accident while on Greene 507 Road, and went immediately to the accident location. Jones noticed where a vehicle had departed the roadway northbound to the left off Greene 609 Road, east of Stanford and south of Beech Grove. The vehicle then went through the trees, coming to rest on the north side of Greene 602 Road.
Jones made his way down the embankment on 602 to the vehicle, which was surrounded by rescue personnel. As the driver was still inside the vehicle, the rescue personnel had to remove the roof to get to him. After they did so, they determined the driver was deceased.
Jonesboro police completed their investigation Saturday connected to a fatal pedestrian accident that happened at about 9 p.m. Friday on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Timothy Morgan, 59, of Jonesboro, was attempting to cross Johnson Avenue when he was struck by oncoming traffic. Morgan was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A white GMC Acadia, driven by Jason Coletta, was traveling westbound in the outside lane on Johnson Avenue near the intersection of Marion Berry Parkway. Morgan was attempting to walk south across the road when he was struck by the vehicle, which had the green light at the time of the accident.
The investigation has been completed by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Traffic Division.
Bill Campbell, communications director for the City of Jonesboro, said Monday that the city has requested dropping the speed limit in that section of Johnson Avenue from 45 mph to 35 mph, but it hasn’t heard back from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), which decides on the speed limits for state highways.
Alan Pillow, director of the Metropolitan Transportation Organization, said the city’s been working for quite a while with ArDOT to address pedestrian safety on Johnson Avenue.
“It’s an ongoing conversation with ArDOT,” Pillow said. “For quite a while we’ve been asking for a decrease in the speed limit. I think it’d be beneficial to lower the speed limit.”
Pedestrian accidents along Johnson Avenue prompted the construction of a temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk that was installed near State Street in September 2019.
The beacon flashed yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian pressed a button.
The temporary crossing was placed where many pedestrians historically walk between apartment communities on the north side of Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) and a convenience store on the south side.
The crosswalk was taken down in July 2020.
A one-vehicle crash in rural Poinsett County on Oct. 21, claimed the life of Nealie S. Faulkner, 20, of Weiner, and injured Porter L. Hutchinson, 20, also of Weiner.
Hutchinson was driving a 2018 Ford F150 east on State Highway 214 when the crash happened just before midnight. Faulkner was a passenger in the vehicle.
State police report that the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane then skidded 164 feet before hitting a tree and then coming to a final rest in a field.
Lewis B. Price, 86, of Batesville, died on Oct. 21.
He was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 15, at 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 167 and College Street in Batesville, as he was crossing the road according to state police.
