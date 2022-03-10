The Jackson County Courthouse has reported the 2022 municipal filings for the May primary, with a race developing for Newport mayor on the November ballot and three races in the May primary for the City of Tuckerman.
Newport Mayor David Stewart, Republican, will face Democratic candidate Gene Autry Morris, JR. and Independent candidate Derrick S. Ratliffe in November for mayor.
Also for the City of Newport, races for the November election have developed for Alderman Ward 1, Position 1, between incumbent Kesa Holman, Democrat, and Regina Lake, Republican. Incumbent Michael W. Allen, JR, Republican, will also face Independent Sharon Pruitt in the November Election.
A May primary race will be held for the City of Newport for Alderman Ward 4, Position 2, between incumbent Andy May, Republican, and Amanda E. Reynolds, Republican. The Republican winner will then face Democrat Kevin A. Lee in the November primary.
A primary race has developed for the City of Swifton between Independent candidates Noel Adams and Charles E. Dukes. The winner of the primary race will face Republican candidate Steven Tinsley on the November ballot.
Also on the November ballot, incumbent Anneata Drost, Independent, will face Republican Chris Morgan for Alderman Position 1; and Republican Crag Crider will face Independent Keith Sloan for Alderman Position 4.
The City of Tuckerman will have three races in the May primary for city mayor, Alderman Ward 2, Position 1 and Alderman Ward 2, Position 2.
Tuckerman incumbent Mayor Rick Woman, Republican, will face Republican candidates David Benson and Larry Holloway in the May primary election. Alderman incumbent Steven Finney, Republican, will face Republican David Hargrave for Ward 2, Position 1, and Republicans Zack Graham and Tim Jones will face each other in November.
In the City of Diaz, Republican Angie McGee will face Independent Rickey J. Clark for Alderman Ward 1 Position 2.
Unopposed filings include:
City of Diaz
Perry Stegall, Mayor, Republican.
Joe Williams, Ward 2 Position 1, Independent.
Brenda Stegall, Ward 3 Position 1, Republican.
Billy Max Warren, Ward 3 Position 2, Republican.
City of Newport
Deborah K. Hembrey, City Clerk, Independent.
Leroy Mansko, JR, Ward 1 Position 2, Independent.
Carol Falwell, Ward 2 Position 1, Republican.
Marcus Simpson, Ward 3 Position 1, Republican.
Donny Ivie, Ward 4 Position 1, Republican.
City of Swifton
Joey Seibert, Position 2, Republican.
Rodney Gilmore, Position 3, Independent.
Maston Kinder, Position 5, Democrat.
