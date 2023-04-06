The Junior Auxiliary of Jackson County is celebrating National JA Week, April 2-8. The annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work hard year-round to make a positive difference.
“This is an exciting week for us because it gives us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Jackson County for supporting us in this work and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” said Jackson County JA President Lindsey Allen.
“The families and children we serve are so deserving and thankful for this assistance, and none of that would be possible without the support of the entire community.”
The Junior Auxiliary of Jackson County was formed in 1994 and is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Miss., NAJA has 16,028 active, associate and life members in 93 chapters from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
From 2021 to 2022, Junior Auxiliary members worked or volunteered 100,256 hours in their respective communities to serve 226,516 people, investing $3,600,000 in seven southeastern states.
Jackson County’s JA hosts several events each year to benefit Jackson County residents, including Pillow Pals, Pictures with Santa, providing a meal to new foster families each month and purchasing books for Newport, Tuckerman and Swifton schools.
In addition to annual events, the Junior Auxiliary of Jackson County aids the community in ways such as providing volunteering year round at different community events where needed, including Truck or Treat at Tuckerman and the fall festivals in Newport and Swifton.
“As we hit the second half of the 81st year for the National Association of Junior Auxiliary, we are sharing our challenge and theme this year put forth by our national president, Noel Smith-Howe. She asked us to have a ‘Heart of a Warrior.’ This message has tremendous opportunity during JA week to spread hope and share what we do in our local chapters,” Allen said.
“Let it serve as an inspiration for others to get involved. There is no better subject to receive hope than the children who benefit from Junior Auxiliary and its projects.”
For more information, or to make a tax deductible donation to JA of Jackson County, call treasurer Taylor Honey-Shelton at 870-217-2239 or email jaofjacksonco@gmail.com. For more information on NAJA, visit www.najanet.org or call 662-332-3000.
