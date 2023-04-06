The Junior Auxiliary of Jackson County is celebrating National JA Week, April 2-8. The annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors and volunteer members who work hard year-round to make a positive difference.

“This is an exciting week for us because it gives us a chance to thank all of the citizens of Jackson County for supporting us in this work and to recognize our wonderful corporate sponsors who finance these projects,” said Jackson County JA President Lindsey Allen.

