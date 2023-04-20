NEA assessing airport needs

Gary Harpole of Jonesboro (from left) speaks with Blake Robertson and John Rostas of Garver Engineering during a regional airport meeting in Jonesboro.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton Media

JONESBORO — It has been a dream of many in Northeast Arkansas for a major regional airport to be built in the area.

Last Wednesday, the first step in a multi-step process began as dozens of regional officials and economic development leaders gathered in Jonesboro to discuss the idea.