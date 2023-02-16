The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is analyzing the need for an expanded or new commercial service airport in the Northeast Arkansas region.
The airport needs assessment is being conducted by Jerry Chism and Richard Mills of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics and Nathan Polsgrove, John Rostas and Blake Roberson of Garver.
The current analysis is being divided into two parts: Phase 1A, which is an analysis of regional socioeconomic factors and key industries; and Phase 1B, an analysis of air service demand.
During Phase 1A, the needs assessment team will perform socioeconomic data review by reviewing historic and projected job, population and income numbers. The team will also meet with local municipalities and key stakeholders, discussing economic trends and forecasted changes with local communities, economic development officials and key stakeholders.
The team will also meet with Arkansas EDC and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, discussing economic trends, new industries and roadway access to Northeast Arkansas. The final step in Phase 1A will be to meet with key industries, discussing current and future air service needs with key industries in the area, such as steel manufacturers, food processing and universities.
Phase 1B of the analysis will include reviewing existing air service demand out of Northeast Arkansas, as well as reviewing existing passenger ticket data; reviewing how a new airport in Northeast Arkansas conforms with existing airline strategies; and reviewing how existing air service demand could change based on economic growth.
The study area consists of 19 counties, which includes Jackson, Craighead, Greene, Clay, Randolph, Sharp, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Independence, Cleburne, White, Lawrence, Woodruff, St. Francis, Cross, Poinsett, Crittenden and Mississippi counties.
According to local mayors, this is a huge opportunity for growth and potential for Jackson County and the other 18 counties.
While site selection and development programming are not a part of the current project, it could be completed in subsequent phases.
