A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, May 25, in rural Jackson County, claimed the life of a Batesville woman and injured a Newport man.
The crash happened at 3:26 p.m. on State Highway 69. It was raining at the time of the crash.
Shannah Lee Malone, 25, of Batesville, died as a result of the crash. She was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound on the highway when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, according to Arkansas State Police.
Travis Gray Davis, 43, of Newport, was driving a 1996 GMC northbound, and was unable to avoid the collision, state police report.
The driver’s side front of the Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side front of the GMC.
Davis was transported to UAMS in Little Rock with undisclosed injuries.
