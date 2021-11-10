Most counties in Northeast Arkansas showed increases in new coronavirus cases in the past week, a review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed.
Craighead, Jackson and Randolph counties had slight declines, while, Lawrence County’s 27 new cases was a 34 percent drop from the previous week.
Greene County’s 80 new cases represent a 70 percent increase between Nov. 1 and Sunday.
Craighead County recorded 94 new cases during that seven-day period, down from 97 the previous week.
Clay County recorded three new deaths in the past week.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county through Sunday:
Craighead – 94 new cases (decrease of 3 from last week); 160 active cases (increase of 6); 246 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 80 new cases (increase of 33); 98 active (increase of 35); 123 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 27 new cases (decrease of 14); 54 active (decrease of 2); 58 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 33 new cases (increase of 2); 63 active (increase of 10); 101 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 63 new cases (increase of 22); 141 active cases (increase of 24); 141 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 48 new cases (decrease of 1) 87 active cases (decrease of 4); 45 deaths (increase of 2).
Randolph – 21 new cases (decrease of 3), 31 active cases (increase of 3); 60 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross –12 new cases (increase of 4), 30 active cases (decrease of 6); 65 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 19 new cases (increase of 17); 19 active cases (increase of 10); 73 deaths (increase of 3).
On Monday, the health department reported 141 new cases statewide and 11 deaths, included two more in Mississippi County, raising that county’s death toll since the pandemic reached the state to 143. The statewide death toll reached 8,508.
Greene and Mississippi counties had 5 new cases Monday, followed by Craighead with 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.