Newport economic development officials said late last week that a nearly two-year-long legal process has ended with an agreement in the case.
NEDC officials said in a news release that they won a nearly $2.5 million settlement in a case involving two separate lawsuits and the relocation of a medical marijuana cultivation facility.
In November 2020, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved a transfer of Natural State Wellness’ license to Good Day Farms, NEDC officials said. At the meeting, the commission also approved the transfer of the license from Newport to Pine Bluff.
NEDC officials then sent a formal request to the commission, asking them to reverse the decision. Officials said the request to reverse the decision was denied.
Attorney David Couch then filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit in April 2021 on behalf of NEDC and several others, against the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Good Day Farm, Natural State Wellness and others, seeking to recoup economic damages caused by the relocation.
A second lawsuit was filed in October 2021 by the Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Bond Board to recapture possession of the property that was sold to Natural State Wellness, NEDC said in the media release.
The cases were later moved to federal court and went through a mediation process.
In the mediation process, the defendants in the case agreed to return the building and land to Newport-Jackson County Industrial Development Bond Board, award $1 million in cash restitution and pay for legal fees and costs in the case, NEDC said in the media release.
NEDC Executive Director Jon Chadwell said the $2.5 million takes into account the $1 million in cash as well as the $1.5 million value in the building and property.
Chadwell said the case will be dismissed as soon as the deed to the land is transferred and the money is paid.
As for the case, Chadwell said it was something that officials had to do.
“We feel vindicated to receive this settlement from Harvest Health (one of the other defendants) and Good Day Farms on behalf of Newport,” Chadwell said. “We have many exceptional businesses in Newport that are significant partners in growing the community. However, when a business does not live up to its commitments, we feel obligated to take action on behalf of the community.”
Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said having the building available can help the city with any possible economic development endeavor.
“The City of Newport has established a very pro-business environment and we are excited to have this building back under local control so we can use it to recruit another company to our community,” Ratliffe said.
