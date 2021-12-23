Craighead County had the largest number of new COVID-19 cases among Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
During the governor’s weekly media briefing, it was reported that there were 955 new cases in Arkansas, bringing the statewide total up to 545,037 since the pandemic began.
The top three counties with the most new COVID-19 cases included: Craighead with 116; Benton with 85; and Pulaski with 74.
Active cases as of Tuesday rose by 253, for a total of 7,571 statewide, and reported deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 15 for a total of 8,997 statewide.
Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health, said that about 80 percent of those cases in Craighead County were coming from Jonesboro. He said the Omicron variant was first identified in the state last week, but that there are likely more cases with that variant in Arkansas.
Romero said 50.4 percent of those Craighead County cases are among people age 25-44 years old. He said another 20 percent are among those under age 18. He encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated and for younger adults to do so, as well as, get their booster shots.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 24 new cases in Lawrence County, followed by 18 in Mississippi, 17 in Poinsett, 13 each in Greene and Randolph, four each in Clay and Jackson counties and one in Cross County.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 makes up 73 percent of cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“In our region,” Hutchinson said (which includes Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico) “the CDC is saying in that region the new Omicron cases are even higher than the national case load and it is at 92 percent of new cases being of the variant Omicron.”
The 92 percent is a projection for the entire region based on surveillance data, according to Hutchinson.
“Regardless as to whether the current estimate is precise, it is clear that Omicron is in our state, it is spreading rapidly, and it will define our prevention efforts for the coming months,” Hutchinson said. “The good news is that we are at the beginning of the Omicron variant in Arkansas, and so we should have a good Christmas with adequate hospital space.”
He said that because the variant has just now been identified in the state, there is a window of opportunity for people to act by being vaccinated and receiving booster shots to prevent a surge in cases and hospitalizations after the first of the year.
“We know the vaccines are effective,” Hutchinson said, even against the Omicron variant.
So far in Arkansas 62 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty-one percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated in the state.
“Only 14 percent, however, have the booster dose, and that’s where we have a lot of work to do,” Hutchinson said.
Asked if he is frustrated over more conservative elements of the Republican Party continuing to share vaccine misinformation and vaccine conspiracy theories, Hutchinson said he thinks that has softened somewhat. He noted that former President Donald Trump had gotten his vaccine booster shot and encouraged others to do so.
“I do think, you know, there’s still a hardcore element,” Hutchinson said. “I think it got politicized early on, and I’m hopeful over time that that diminishes. I think it has diminished, and part of it is just simply people see facts and it’s hard to deny the reality of what we’re seeing, in terms of the new variant, of the success of the vaccinations in terms of better health outcomes, so that’s the right strategy, and I’m pleased that there’s a growing consensus that this is the way out of this.”
Hutchinson also said Tuesday that damage estimates connected to the Dec. 10 tornadoes that moved through Northeast Arkansas were completed Monday. He said it has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and to President Joe Biden for review.
“I believe we have met the federal threshold for a disaster declaration,” Hutchinson said, adding that over 375 homes were destroyed, and there was over $3 million just in temporary housing loses. “If we can qualify for federal assistance, this will mean individual assistance that will help the homeowners as well as public assistance.”
Hutchinson said he hopes to have an answer on the question of federal assistance by Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.