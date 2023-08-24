During the 2023 session the Arkansas legislature enacted a lengthy list of new laws to strengthen the integrity of the elections.

Act 620 grants more power to the state Board of Election Commissioners to detect and prevent voter fraud. The board has been conducting an audit after each general election, and Act 620 requires an audit after primary elections also. The new law sets up a review of elections every two years for the board to investigate any indications of wrongdoing, primarily in absentee voting and voter registration.

