There is a new prosecuting attorney in the 3rd Judicial District.
The prosecutor says he plans to have more jury trials, seek tougher sentences in violent crime cases, and bring back the district’s drug task force.
There is a new prosecuting attorney in the 3rd Judicial District.
The prosecutor says he plans to have more jury trials, seek tougher sentences in violent crime cases, and bring back the district’s drug task force.
Devon Holder said he also plans to work on helping to see that non-violent offenders get more opportunities for drug treatment.
Holder said Friday that state funding has been put aside to help with the DTF project.
The project plans to start small, with about two or three agents with a goal of having agents in all four counties in the district – Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties.
He said he is also hopeful that the agents will be able to be sworn in as deputies in the counties where they work as well.
As for a timeframe when they will start, Holder said the DTF could be working as early as March or April or late summer at the latest.
Holder, who was sworn in Jan. 1, has added three new prosecutors – Colbie Harsson, Zach Throneberry and Ethan Weeks.
Harsson, who is from Searcy, has experience as a chief deputy prosecutor in the 17th Judicial District, which covers White County.
She will handle mostly felony cases in Jackson County and will help as needed in high-profile cases, Holder said, noting Harsson is “highly respected” among prosecutors around the state.
Throneberry will serve as chief deputy prosecutor in the district. He has worked as the chief prosecutor for the past several months in the 21st Judicial District, which includes Van Buren and Crawford counties.
Throneberry will be in charge of all felony cases in Sharp County, about half of the felony cases in Lawrence County, and will work on all revocations in both counties.
In a statement, Holder said Throneberry is a hard worker who communicates well with people, gets things done in a timely manner, and earns the respect of everyone around him.
Weeks, who is based in Walnut Ridge, will be working to get hands-on training from Throneberry as he takes over a portion of the felony and misdemeanor cases in Lawrence County, Holder said.
Holder said Weeks, who is the brother of Circuit Judge Adam Weeks, is a “tough negotiator with outstanding discernment” that will help to serve Lawrence County residents.
Holder also said four other prosecutors will be remaining with the office.
Randy Rudisil will be working primarily in Jackson County, while Joe Grider and Ryan Wallace will be working in Randolph County. Also, Sam Keefer will be working primarily in Sharp County.
“All four of them are very experienced and knowledgeable,” Holder said.
