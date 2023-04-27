The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host its New Vision Newport Class 18 graduation on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. on the campus of Arkansas State University-Newport.
Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner. Updates will also be given at the event on three class projects, including a Pickleball Tournament, Downtown Banners Project and the Tech Carnival at Tech Depot.
To attend the graduation, RSVPs must be submitted by calling 870-523-3618 by Monday, May 1.
Class members include: Daniel Addington, Merchants & Planters Bank; Matt Faries, Entergy Arkansas; Courtney Franklin, Jacksonport State Park; Lindley Gilliaum, ASU-Newport; Candace Gross, ASU-Newport; Michelle Johnson, Joe & Helen Harris Foundation; Jodie Lucas, Newport Elementary School; Zach Malone, George Kell Motors; Kali McGhehey, Granges Americas; Vieona Payne, KION Pediatrics.
Also, Oshae Pruitt, Harris Ford; Jeremy Sampson, George Kell Motors; John Michael Scott, United States Postal Service; James Thomas, B/R Trailers; Ginger Willis, Newport High School; Christy Woodard, Summit Community Care; Nia Wren, Newport High Student; and Chauncee Young, Unity Health.
