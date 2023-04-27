The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host its New Vision Newport Class 18 graduation on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. on the campus of Arkansas State University-Newport.

Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner. Updates will also be given at the event on three class projects, including a Pickleball Tournament, Downtown Banners Project and the Tech Carnival at Tech Depot.

