BATESVILLE — Gary Paxson, President and CEO of White River Health System (WRHS), is proud to announce the re-opening of Newark Medical Clinic on Dec. 1.
The clinic is at its previous location, 501 Vine St., in Newark. Kerstie Metzger, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, will be the provider at the clinic.
As an APRN, Metzger will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Newark and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
Metzger earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). She completed a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Metzger has worked in the healthcare setting at White River Medical Center for seven years. She has worked in areas such as the cardiac step-down unit, emergency department, and in numerous clinics as a float nurse and nurse practitioner. Her broad experience in family medicine, critical care and emergency care, have given her the knowledge to fulfill this role.
“I’m excited to bring a community healthcare clinic back to this area,” said Kerstie. “It’s great when patients have access to healthcare so close to home. I hope everyone feels welcome to come see us and feels like family when they walk through the doors.”
The Newark Medical Clinic will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. New patients and walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call (870) 799-3299.
“I have always been drawn to rural health because of the personalized care you can provide to patients,” said Kerstie. “In rural health you get to spend more time getting to know the patients, and they spend less time in waiting rooms.”
Kerstie grew up in Pleasant Plains. She and her husband of two years, Hayden, have two labs, Dixie and Josey, and enjoy traveling, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family.
