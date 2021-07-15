Pelvic floor therapy is now being offered through Newport Advanced Physical Therapy, located at 801 Malcolm Ave., in Newport.
The group of muscles in the pelvic area make up what is known as the pelvic floor, which is similar to a sling. The pelvic muscles support the bladder, the uterus in women, and the prostate in men. Both bladder and bowel movements are controlled when the pelvic muscles are contracted and relaxed.
When the muscles, ligaments, and connective tissue that support pelvic organs don’t work correctly, it can lead to some of the following symptoms: frequent urination; urinary leakage; constipation; bowel incontinence; pain during intercourse; and pelvic, lower back, or hip pain.
Madison Hutchinson is a physical therapist specially trained in pelvic floor disorders. She and her team at Newport Advanced Physical Therapy can develop customized treatment plans for those experiencing pelvic floor disorders.
Pelvic floor therapy is a non-surgical solution that may include various exercises, joint mobilization, relaxation techniques, and self-care education including diet and lifestyle changes that can help improve symptoms.
Hutchinson has a Bachelors in Health Science and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Arkansas State University. She obtained her pelvic health training through the Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.
At least one-third of all women, and half of women over age 55 will experience a pelvic floor disorder. These disorders also can occur in men, younger women, and athletes. For more information contact Newport Advanced Physical Therapy at (870) 523-6500.
