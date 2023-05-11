Twenty-six Newport High School and 14 Jackson County School District seniors have been named 2023 Arkansas Scholars.

The Arkansas Scholars program encourages students to do well in high school by meeting a set of criteria that will prepare them for both the workplace and additional education after school. The program is centered on academic achievement for a broad range of students. Arkansas Scholars is sponsored locally by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and by the Arkansas Business and Education Alliance statewide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.