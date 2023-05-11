Twenty-six Newport High School and 14 Jackson County School District seniors have been named 2023 Arkansas Scholars.
The Arkansas Scholars program encourages students to do well in high school by meeting a set of criteria that will prepare them for both the workplace and additional education after school. The program is centered on academic achievement for a broad range of students. Arkansas Scholars is sponsored locally by the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce and by the Arkansas Business and Education Alliance statewide.
The Arkansas Scholars program encourages academic achievement by high school students (grades 9-12) and begins with in-class presentations by local business leaders to second semester eighth-graders. Through a PowerPoint presentation and discussion, these students are told what businesses look for in employees, the salaries of various jobs and the importance of doing well in school. Students are asked to reach the following four goals while in high school:
To make semester grades of “C” or above in all academic courses
To achieve a 95 percent or better attendance
Complete the recommended courses to prepare for post-secondary education
To complete high school in eight consecutive semesters
Graduating seniors who have achieved all the specific goals are designated as Arkansas Scholars. Scholars will receive an Arkansas Scholars seal on their high school transcripts. Several in-state colleges offer incentives to Arkansas Scholars such as free books or tuition. The Scholars, their parents and school administrators were treated to cookouts hosted by the local Scholars committee. Cookout sponsors included Merchants & Planters Bank, M&P Insurance & Investments, Newport Walmart, Shearer’s Snacks, Food Smart, Unity Health Newport, ASU-Newport, Aramark, the Arkansas Scholars committee volunteers and several local businesses that donated items for goody bags.
During the cookout, the students were awarded a $500 scholarship for those enrolling full-time (fall 2023) at ASU-Newport in recognition of their success in the Arkansas Scholars program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.