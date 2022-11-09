The Newport Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.
Entries are now being accepted for business and non-profit organization floats, walking groups, antique vehicles, beauty queens, horseback riders, school clubs and organizations.
Entry forms are available at the Newport Chamber of Commerce, located at 201 Hazel Street in Newport. Completed forms may be faxed to 870-523-1055 or emailed to director@newportchamber.org.
Following the parade, there will be a drive-by Christmas display event at the home of Dr. Patti Mullins, located at 4 Sue Circle, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.