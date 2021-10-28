The Newport Christmas parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
Entries are now being accepted at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce for floats, walking groups, antique vehicles, beauty queens, horseback riders, school clubs and organizations, etc.
Participants will be traveling down Highway 69 to Malcolm Avenue then down to Village Mall parking lot. Awards will be given for first, second and third place for both the commercial and non-commercial categories. Entry is free, and participants may choose their own holiday theme. However, Santa Claus will be flying in early from the North Pole as the last entry in the parade, so please do not plan a “fake” Santa on your float.
Float judging will begin no later than 5:30 p.m. Participants are asked to please include the name of your business or organization somewhere on your float for faster judging.
Line up will be held in the parking lot across from Riceland Foods no sooner than 5 p.m. (McLain and Highway 69). Walkers and dance groups should line up on the Riceland side of Highway 69. Vehicles that are entered in the parade are to enter the parking lot from McLain Street and face toward Highway 69. There will be a line up crew on hand. The line up area will be very crowded. Those who are driving vehicles that will not be in the parade are asked to find parking on the Riceland side of Highway 69 and walk across to the line up area. If dropping off a parade participant, please do not enter the parking lot.
Entry forms are now available at the Chamber office or online at www.newport archamber.org. Completed forms may be faxed to 523-1055, dropped off at the Chamber at 201 Hazel St., or emailed to director@newportarchamber.org.
In the event of inclement weather, parade participants will be notified of an alternate date.
