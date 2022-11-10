The Newport City Council approved a plan Monday to work with the local school district to install flashing warning signs at the elementary school.
The plan calls for the city to buy one of two signs at either end of Commerce Drive. The signs are expected to cost around $4,000, with both the city and school district splitting the cost.
Officials received approval from ArDOT on the proposal. The signs will be installed as soon as they are received, officials said Tuesday.
Council members also approved separate ordinances to do city business with the following individuals – Newport Hotel Group (Cherry Steele, manager), Joe & Helen Harris Foundation (Sheridan Chadwell), Newport Lodging (Kim Watkins), SBT Newport Inc. (Lauren Sampson), Fathead Pizza (Marcus Hembrey) and Merchants and Planters Bank (Randy Ramsey, vice president and loan officer).
The ordinances were done due to each of the individuals being on the Newport Advertising and Promotions Commission, as well as being a clean-up ordinance for state auditors.
Council members also approved a plan to waive competitive bidding and buy a Kubota KX040-4R3A mini-excavator from Henard Utility Products of Searcy for $92,539 for the street department.
The equipment will be used to clean ditches and clear right of ways. Officials said the city received a USDA grant that will pay about half of the cost. The city’s portion of the cost will be paid for with American Recovery Act funding.
Council members also approved an amendment to Ordinance 1133, dealing with city employee retirement systems.
