The Newport City Council this week approved a plan to seek state grant funding for a park project as well as appointments to a parks committee.

Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said council members voted to approve a resolution to submit an application to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the grant at George Kell Park.

