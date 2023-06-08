The Newport City Council this week approved a plan to seek state grant funding for a park project as well as appointments to a parks committee.
Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said council members voted to approve a resolution to submit an application to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the grant at George Kell Park.
While there is no specific amount on the grant, Ratliffe said a goal is to build playground equipment at a ballpark.
Council members also voted to appoint Marcus Hembrey, Candace Long and LaTonya Anders to the Independent Parks Committee.
The appointments will go through June 2025.
The council also voted to approve bids for two 2023 GMC Sierras for the police department.
Council members voted to table discussion until its July meeting plans to purchase a 911 computer aided dispatch system for the police department.
The $46,485 plan from Relativity, Inc. would help the department, as well as other agencies in the county, with dispatching for emergencies.
According to a resolution presented Monday, there is a plan to consolidate dispatching services in the county.
Ratliffe also said on Tuesday that the city is working on a plan to tear down dilapidated homes in and around Newport.
The city is looking to tear down at least 20 homes in the next year or so, with at least four of the houses already torn down.
