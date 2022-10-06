A plan for a company to build a bitcoin mining facility in Newport was approved Monday evening by council members.

Council members voted to rezone 3.31 acres of land along Highway 18 from A-1 to I-1 for the project. City officials said the land is owned by the Glover Haigwood family.

