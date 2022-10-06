A plan for a company to build a bitcoin mining facility in Newport was approved Monday evening by council members.
Council members voted to rezone 3.31 acres of land along Highway 18 from A-1 to I-1 for the project. City officials said the land is owned by the Glover Haigwood family.
Newport Mayor David Stewart said the project by United Bitengine, which will create between four and seven jobs, is the third such project to locate in the Jackson County town.
According to published reports, bitcoin mining is used to create new bitcoin, using mathematical and computer equations.
The Newport Planning Commission also gave their go-ahead to the project.
Council members approved a resolution, requesting ArDOT to allow the Newport City Council to have the naming rights for the new bridge across the White River.
Stewart said the bridge will be called the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bridge. Construction on the bridge was recently completed. There is no timetable on the name change but it is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
Council members voted to authorize Stewart to enter into a construction contract, for $215,900 with Provence Construction for the IT Center parking lot on Hazel Street.
Council members also voted to reappoint Donnie Washam to the Newport Airport Commission, for a term ending Sept. 30, 2027.
Council members also approved the amended 2022 city budget.
Council members approved authorizing a contract with Newport Construction Company for concrete ditch work and to waive competitive bidding in the north central and central part of town. Stewart said the work should be done in a few weeks.
Council members also approved a plan to borrow money for construction work for concession stands and restrooms at George Kell Park. The money, which will be borrowed from Merchants and Planters Bank, will be paid for through A&P funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.