The Newport City Council on Monday evening approved several budgets for the new year and made an appointment to a city commission.
The council voted to approve the city’s 2023 budget, as well as the 2023 budget for the Newport Airport and the Newport Economic Development Commission.
The budgets take effect Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2023, officials said.
In a related note, council members voted to appoint Charlie Steel to the Newport Airport Commission.
Steel’s term on the commission runs through December 2025.
Council members also approved a resolution, dealing with a contract of obligation with the Division of Environmental Quality. The one-year agreement allows the city to follow the rules and regulations of the state agency.
Council members also approved amending Ordinance 1133 for the city. The amended ordinance allows city employees with 35 years of service to receive an additional $1,500 a month for the rest of their life.
The council also approved an ordinance authorizing the salary of the city attorney and the city clerk/treasurer for 2023.
Under the ordinance, the city attorney will make $46,198 next year while the city clerk/treasurer will be making $60,324.
