A series of construction projects were on the agenda for Newport council members Tuesday as the projects were approved.
The council accepted bids on an animal shelter project as well as a concession stand project at George Kell Park.
The animal shelter will be done by D.T. Allen Construction in Newport for $89,000 while the concession stand related work will be done by Provence Construction of Cave City.
The council also approved a plan for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) resolution on a grant to get two police vehicles and equipment.
Newport Mayor David Stewart said the funding is a 50/50 grant that in effect allows the city to purchase a vehicle and the USDA to purchase the other vehicle.
In a related plan, the council also approved a plan to apply for a 50/50 grant from USDA for a mini-excavator/trailer/equipment for the city’s street department.
The amount is about $100,000, with USDA paying around $53,000 of the cost, Stewart said.
The council also approved a contract with Newport Construction to do concrete work at the Sink Addition. Stewart said the $48,600 project will work to repair a portion of the street, where the road is broken up.
Council members will also receive a resolution at their October meeting to name the new bridge across the White River the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.
Stewart said his office has been working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) on the issue, and that the new bridge will replace the “Blue Bridge” across the river.
Council members also received a report from Larry Bright with Farmers Electric.
According to Stewart, Bright told council members that the electric co-op plans to offer internet service to customers in the Newport area.
