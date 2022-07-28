A pair of ordinances received key approval earlier this month from Newport council members, officials said this week.
The Newport City Council voted July 20 to approve the emergency clauses for Ordinances 1216 and 1217, during a special meeting.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 10:33 am
Ordinance 1216 involved a contract with Newport Construction Co. to do emergency repairs to a concrete ditch near Galeria Drive. City officials said the work was being done due to erosion, with the problems washing a cavern between the wall and the dirt.
The erosion has caused a concrete wall to collapse, officials said.
The work will be done for $46,800.
Ordinance 1217 was to rezone 20.6 acres of land at the intersection of Highway 17 and Daugherty Street from Agricultural A2 to Commercial C2, officials said.
The ordinances were approved by the council July 11, but city officials held off on the emergency clause due to not having enough council members at the meeting to approve the emergency clause.
With the emergency clause in effect, both ordinances can take effect immediately.
