It was a busy agenda Tuesday evening as Newport council members approved a series of resolutions, including projects dealing with city parks and police vehicles.
The council approved a resolution to enter into a contract with a Batesville construction company to do work at Hines and Normandy Parks.
The contract, for $62,567.37, will allow M&A Jones Construction to do concrete work, sidewalk, parking and ADA access work at the parks.
Officials said the project will be paid for with funding from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, along with local funding.
The council also approved a resolution on a USDA Rural Development grant for two new police vehicles and equipment for the police department.
The grant, if approved, will not exceed $50,000, officials said.
Council members also approved a contract with a Wisconsin company to help clean out the sewer pond and lagoon for the city.
The contract, with DRT Biosolids of Bloomer, Wisc., was for $372,100 and will waive competitive bidding, due to the pressing need.
Officials said the work was scheduled to be done in 2021, but had been caught in an administrative permitting process by ADEQ.
The cleaning was last done in 2018 by DRT Biosolids and officials said the company was willing to do the work for the same price it was done then, in spite of higher prices due to inflation.
In other action, council members:
Approved an ad valorem tax for the city of Newport. The tax, for the year 2024 for taxes of 2023, includes five mills for the city’s general fund and one mill for the firemen’s pension fund.
Approved a plan to rezone areas in the 300 block of Second Street and the 100 block of Laurel Street from C-1 to C-3.
