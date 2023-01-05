The Newport City Council had a busy but short meeting Tuesday as council members approved a pair of resolutions and appointed a new council member.
The meeting was also the first meeting for new Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe, who was sworn in Tuesday for a four-year term to lead the city.
The council approved a resolution to authorize the city to enter into a credit card agreement with Merchants & Planters Bank, as well as a resolution for payments for the I-Tech building in the city.
Council members voted to organize the council for the new year and appointed Michael Allen to serve as Vice Mayor for the city. The council also voted to appoint Marcus Simpson to fill a seat on the council.
Simpson will serve a two-year term on the council and will be up for re-election in November of 2024.
Ratliffe said it has been a hectic 2023 so far in the city. After being sworn in, he said he had a busy schedule Tuesday and had expected to have a busy Wednesday and remainder of the week.
Ratliffe defeated longtime Mayor David Stewart in the November general election last year.
“I have pretty big shoes to fill,” Ratliffe said of Stewart.
