A program to allow an industry expanding in Newport to receive sales tax rebates was approved by council members Monday.
The Newport City Council approved a plan to allow Granges Americas, Inc. to participate in the Arkansas Tax Back Program.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website, the program allows sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials, taxable machinery and equipment to businesses in the state.
The company announced plans in December 2022 that they would be expanding their Newport facility to produce battery cathode foil.
At the time, company officials said in a news release that the foil is used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries needed for electric vehicles.
Newport economic development official Jon Chadwell said the $20 million expansion would create about 45-50 jobs, with employees making $27-28 an hour.
Chadwell said the project would create a minimum impact on tax revenues, but a major impact on the local economy.
Construction is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Chadwell said.
In other action, council members re-appointed Allen Edwards to the Newport Housing Authority Board of Directors for a term ending May 1, 2027 and Kim Watkins to the Newport Advertising and Promotions Commission for a term, ending in March 2026.
Council members also appointed Dr. Jabez Jackson and Dr. Patti Mullins to the Newport Planning Commission for vacant terms, expiring in July 2023 and to appoint both individuals to another term expiring in July 2026, Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said.
The council also heard a report from Parks Superintendent Johnny Long about new lighting at the softball field. ASU-Newport will be playing its games at the field, officials said.
Council members also accepted the bid of Sigma Supply of Hot Springs, for $9.54 a roll, for garbage bags in the city.
