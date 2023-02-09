The city of Newport and Jackson County have seen an economic boom in the past decade with growth in several industries, officials said this week.
Jon Chadwell with the Newport Economic Development Commission gave an update on the group’s strategic plan for 2023.
The 64-page report, released this week, showed economic growth in the past few years with area companies seeing growth as well.
According to the report, the county’s unemployment rate dropped from 10.1 percent in October 2010 to 4.6 percent in October 2022.
Officials also said the average earnings per job rose 23.2 percent from 2010 to 2019, with the county being the fifth highest county in Arkansas for wages earned by people who are employed.
Also, Granges Americas announced a $20 million expansion last year that will add 43 jobs while expansions at companies also brought 600 new jobs to the county in the past five years.
Officials also said that Newport’s retail sales numbers have improved. Citing Department of Finance and Administration numbers, retail sales have gone up $78 million each year over the past decade in Newport.
The strategic plan for 2023 has nine objectives including community development, downtown development, tourism development and workforce development.
A project to fix a street in much need of repair was also approved by Newport council members.
The council voted to approve a $16,550 bid from Curt Cole Construction to fix an area along Second Street.
Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said the street, near a local bank, has been in bad shape for nearly 30 years.
As for a timetable on when the work will be done, Ratliffe said it is dependent on the weather but that the work will be done on a Thursday through Sunday schedule to avoid any major problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.