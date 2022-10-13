Newport defeats Atkins, 52-6

ATKINS — Newport blitzed Atkins 52-6 Friday night in 3A-2 conference football.
The Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0 conference) led 45-0 at halftime of their fourth consecutive victory. Newport finished with 320 rushing yards and added 137 passing yards.
CJ Young led Newport in rushing with 129 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Dejai Marshall was 3-of-6 passing for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
Kylan Crite caught two passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Kendall had two receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall also had an interception on defense.
Newport scored 24 points in the first quarter. Marshall threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kendall, then passed to Young on the two-point conversion.
The Greyhounds’ second touchdown came on Marshall’s 34-yard pass to Crite. Young added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.
Kendall caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Marshall and Young again added the two-point conversion.
Young’s 70-yard run provided Newport’s first touchdown of the second quarter, followed by Tavares Davis’ two-point conversion. Dylan Braxton threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Crite and Tonio Phillips scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter.
Jalen Pollard, who had 57 yards on three carries, scored Newport’s final touchdown on a 46-yard run in the third quarter.
