Newport defeats Atkins, 52-6

The Newport Greyhounds traveled to Atkins on Friday, Oct. 7, to take on the Red Devils for a 52-6 conference win. Pictured is running back Jalen Pollard who scored the final touchdown for the Greyhounds.

 Photo by Julie Reardon

ATKINS — Newport blitzed Atkins 52-6 Friday night in 3A-2 conference football.

The Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0 conference) led 45-0 at halftime of their fourth consecutive victory. Newport finished with 320 rushing yards and added 137 passing yards.

