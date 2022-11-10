Newport defeats Perryville 36-12

The Newport Greyhounds defeated Perryville 36-12 on Friday and will host Magnet Cove, the fourth-place team from 3A-4, in the first round of the playoffs.

NEWPORT — CJ Young ran for two touchdowns and Dejai Marshall passed for two to lead Newport to a 36-12 victory over Perryville in 3A-2 conference football Friday.

Newport (7-3, 5-1 conference) is the No. 2 seed from 3A-2. The Greyhounds will host Magnet Cove, the fourth-place team from 3A-4, in the first round.

