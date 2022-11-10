Newport defeats Perryville 36-12

NEWPORT — CJ Young ran for two touchdowns and Dejai Marshall passed for two to lead Newport to a 36-12 victory over Perryville in 3A-2 conference football Friday.
Newport (7-3, 5-1 conference) is the No. 2 seed from 3A-2. The Greyhounds will host Magnet Cove, the fourth-place team from 3A-4, in the first round.
Young carried the football 21 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall was 9-of-19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Kylan Crite had six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown, while Isiah Kendall caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The Greyhounds led 14-0 at halftime. Young opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 38-yard run, followed by Dylan Braxton’s two-point conversion.
Marshall fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kendall in the second quarter to set the halftime score.
Crite caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to open the second-half scoring. After Perryville (4-6, 2-4) scored its first points, Crite returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Marshall passed to Kendall on the two-point conversion, pushing Newport’s lead to 28-6.
Young scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter and Marshall passed to Kendall on the conversion.
