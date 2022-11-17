Newport downs Magnet Cove 50-14

Dejai Marshall completed 16-of-23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead Newport to a 50-14 rout of Magnet Cove in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Greyhounds (8-3) will host 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round. Newport defeated Quitman 44-26 during the regular season.
Kylan Crite and Isiah Kendall both went over 100 yards receiving for Newport. Crite caught 10 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while Kendall finished with five receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Jalen Pollard led Newport in rushing with 62 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while CJ Young had 12 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Newport’s defensive effort included interceptions by Demetric Denton, Bryson Elston Jr., and Jay Grady. Elston also finished with seven tackles.
Marshall threw touchdown passes of 46 and 15 yards to Crite in the first quarter. Kendall caught touchdown passes of 34 and 29 yards in the second quarter, with Dylan Braxton adding both two-point conversions as Newport built a 28-14 halftime lead.
Young scored on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second half, also adding a two-point conversion. Pollard added a 1-yard touchdown run and Denton followed with the two-point conversion.
