Newport downs Magnet Cove 50-14

Newport Greyhounds senior Kyan Crite carries the ball during Friday’s game against the Magnet Cove Panthers. Newport won 50-14, and will host Quitman in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

 Submitted photo

Dejai Marshall completed 16-of-23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead Newport to a 50-14 rout of Magnet Cove in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Greyhounds (8-3) will host 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round. Newport defeated Quitman 44-26 during the regular season.

