Newport Economic Development Commission receives award

The hard work of Newport city and chamber officials, as well as an area business, paid off recently as the group was honored for its work on building a WiFi park.
The Arkansas Community Development Society recently presented its ICD award to the Newport Economic Development Commission for the work on the park.
Newport Economic Development Commission official Jon Chadwell said work began in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant to build an outdoor Wi-Fi park. Officials said they discovered a need for the park after many buildings were either closed or had restricted access during the pandemic and there was nowhere for students to do homework or for people to check email.
The city, chamber, and Ritter Communications then partnered on the project. Chadwell said Ritter’s Right Fiber system is being provided at no cost for the park.
Officials said the park on Walnut Street near the Jackson County Library has about 40 parking spaces, four handicap parking spaces as well as picnic tables and the WiFi.
Chadwell said an electric vehicle charger was also recently installed at the park. The WiFi park opened in mid-April and it has been busy.
Chadwell said the WiFi park was especially busy last weekend with a local music festival in the area.
