Newport Economic Development Commission receives award

Julie Allen (center), executive director of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, with the ICD award from the Arkansas Community Development Society.

 Courtesy photo

The hard work of Newport city and chamber officials, as well as an area business, paid off recently as the group was honored for its work on building a WiFi park.

The Arkansas Community Development Society recently presented its ICD award to the Newport Economic Development Commission for the work on the park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.