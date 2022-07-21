The 12th Annual Newport Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Newport Country Club. Hosted by the Newport Special School District Charitable Foundation, the event will honor the following outstanding graduates with induction into the Newport Alumni Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees are Jane Parnell, Judge Harold Erwin and Rodney, Rodger and Mike Brand.
The Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor Newport alumni who have made exceptional contributions in their chosen field while exhibiting outstanding leadership, character and service to his/her community.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel Street in Newport, and are $30 per person. Checks can be made payable to the NSD Charitable Foundation. For more info, call 870-523-3618 or email newport foundation@yahoo.com.
