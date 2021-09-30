The Newport JROTC Air Rifle Team’s first match of the year this past Saturday in White Hall was a good start for the Hounds this year by taking first place in both the Precision & Sporter Class Teams against the high schools of Northside, White Hall, Watson Chapel, Warren, Rivercrest, and Lonoke:
Precision Team Score 1,103.9 out of 1,200 possible points
Jasmine Dalton 292.3 (1st overall individual score)
Seth Morales 290.1 (2nd overall individual score)
Andrie Rodriguez 287.8 (4th overall individual score)
Matthew George 233.7 (12th overall individual score)
Sporter Team 904.7 out of 1,200 possible points
Jonathan Govea 262.3 (1st overall individual score)
Lorane Barr 240.8 (2nd overall individual score) FRESHMAN FIRST TIME SHOOTER
Zack Hardaway 223.2 (6nd overall individual score)
Camilla Rucker 178.4 (20th overall individual score
