LITTLE ROCK — A Newport man received the maximum sentence for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Friday.
Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced Thursday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky to 10 years in a federal prison.
His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, also received a 10-year sentence in November.
In September 2020, officers conducted a home visit at Balentine’s residence. Balentine was on active supervision which gives police the right to search a defendant without consent. Officers had learned that Balentine was in possession of a firearm. While searching the home, officers located a .380 pistol and two CO2 bottles containing gun powder and roofing nails, equipped with fuses and designed as explosive devices.
Multiple witnesses confirmed the explosives belonged to Wayne Riley, who had dropped them off at Balentine’s home a few days prior, according to the news release. Investigators obtained text messages in which Riley stated he had 10 pipe bombs and wanted to sell them for $100 each or $800 for all 10.
Balentine and Riley were indicted in July 2021. Riley pleaded guilty in June 2022, and Balentine pleaded guilty two months later. In addition to the prison sentence, both Balentine and Riley will serve three years of supervised release after their terms of incarceration.
This investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Newport Police Department; Jackson County Sheriff’s Office; Arkansas State Police; and Arkansas Department of Community Corrections. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Crews.
