On Thursday, March 10, a Jackson County jury found Joel Hall of Newport guilty of Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons.
Representing the State of Arkansas were Deputy Prosecutors Randy Rudisill and Kim Gould under the direction of Deputy Prosecutor John Pettie. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Newport Police Department.
After deliberating for nearly six minutes, the jury came back to deliver a verdict of guilty and sentenced Hall to 16 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
