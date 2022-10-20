Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 to decide the Newport mayor’s race.
Republican incumbent David Stewart is being challenged by independent Derrick Ratliffe and Democrat Gene Autry Morris.
The Newport Independent recently sent a series of questions to all of the candidates.
As of Oct. 18, the newspaper received responses from Stewart and Ratliffe but had not received responses from Morris, who’s campaign sent a press release to the paper instead.
Here are the responses from the candidates:
1. Newport is in a unique situation. The city is within driving distance of both Little Rock and Jonesboro, while a drive to Memphis and St. Louis can be done in a few hours.
What would you say is Newport’s role in the regional economy as well as the future I-57 project?
Stewart: Newport plays a big role in our region’s economy. When shopping in Newport, I always see someone from out of town shopping here. It may be at our Walmart or it may be at a local restaurant.
I think many folks come to Newport to shop because of the small town atmosphere yet we still have a big town selection. Our local car dealers see more and more out of town customers buying cars here. We also have a lot of people that work here but live in our communities.
While here working, they spend money here before they return home. I would like to think that future I-57 will allow more people to travel to Newport to buy goods rather than our own population using future I-57 to go to other places to shop.
The I-57 designation of our now U.S. Highway 67 will hopefully be traveled more and allow shoppers to exit here. Future I-57 will have a positive impact to our area. Our sales tax revenue continues to increase each month over the same period the year before. That shows that Newport has a positive role in the regional economy.
Ratliffe: Newport is well positioned for growth. We are a small, but important economic factor in the economy of Arkansas.
Our true economic value lies in our ability to support locally-owned businesses, your mom-and-pop stores. The big box stores have a place, but here, it is the locally owned businesses that local government must support.
For citizens to get to those businesses that city government must support, we must have well lit, good roads that are safe to travel.
For too long, we have had potholes and flooding as a major obstacle to our business community. As mayor, I will make safety and good roads a priority. The I-57 expansion is a good thing for Newport, however, the larger communities like Little Rock, Jonesboro and other places are out of the way venues for Newport residents.
As Mayor, we will focus on Newport and the local business community.
Communication is essential in building the economic structure of not only our city but the region. As Mayor, I will make strong efforts to be involved with not only our local Newport Economic Development Council, but also state agencies to determine what we can do to attract more established businesses to our part of the region and build up our economy.
As an agricultural community, our farmers play an important part in our economy, and we know that they are willing and ready to do business with the community to reach goals of growth as the interstate system expands. Again, with communication and reaching out to the tools available we can all work together to grow.
2. In most polls today, people say one of the top issues facing the United States is crime. If elected mayor, how would you deal with the issue?
Stewart: I will continue to fund our Police Department well so that we can assure progressive and accountable law enforcement.
We have a great, well trained police department now and I will make sure crime fighting is a priority in Newport. I have seen our crime rate decrease drastically in past years and I will continue to always look for new and modern training for our officers. Many of our law enforcement tools are purchased with grants. We will always seek grant funds that are available to better our police.
We must continue to make fighting the drug problem a top priority.
Ratliffe: I have proudly served the city of Newport as a Reserve Police Officer for 17 years. I am familiar with our past, present and future needs and believe, foremost, that the Newport Police Department must be fully funded.
The issue with this question is a national poll versus local circumstances. Yes, we have our criminal activity, and it needs to be handled, and we have the personnel in place who cares for our community and works to combat illegal activity.
As mayor, I want to take a strong stance against criminal activity, but I also want to educate the community to protect themselves. Sometimes it is as easy as locking your car doors and putting away your personal items so that things do not get stolen.
I have been patrolling this community for many years and I know some of the problems that we face are because kids need a safe space, food or shelter. Community policing helps to identify those needs. When the people in uniform get to know our community, which several already do because they already practice being an active part of the community, it breaks down the barriers and allows us to see where particular needs are and where we need to focus our attention.
We may need to put more officers on the streets during a certain time or we may simply need to knock on doors and make sure that the kids are fed that night or that the car doors are locked before they go to bed.
Drugs and crime will always go hand in hand. We work hard to combat it. With more positive influences in the community, we can raise up a generation of citizens who are proud of their community.
Citizens of Newport deserve the right to feel like their private property and family are always protected. Citizen input can and should be a part of our standard operating procedures. I would like to get input from all parts of our community on what we are doing good and what we need to do better. Safety and protection are the most critical and important things a government can do for its people. The citizens of Newport deserve the absolute best.
3. How would you say that ASU-Newport has benefitted the city and its residents? If elected, what kind of projects would you like to see the city and college work on in the community?
Stewart: ASU-Newport is probably our most valuable asset. I, with many others, worked hard to make ASU-Newport a stand-alone college. Our college brings young people to our city daily.
ASU-Newport is unique in offering courses not offered by many other 2 year colleges, such as nursing programs, high voltage lineman classes, diesel technicians and surgical technician classes to name a few.
The city employees work with the college in many ways daily. College staff are in the community working with high school students to start their secondary education at ASU-N. The city benefits from ASU-N in many ways. College instructors work with our existing industry, training employees for specific jobs in our factories. I will continue to help ASU-N obtain grants to enhance college programs. The city will always be a liaison between industry and the college to train employees for a particular trade.
Ratliffe: Public-private partnerships work well. We must look at our institutions of higher learning as an investment in our future. We want our young people to receive a quality education and return to invest their talents in Newport. We have to offer internships and other collaborations to help them gain knowledge of city business and offer the city as a place for them to live and grow their families in a safe, educated, and clean community.
The ASU-Newport relationship is an incredibly positive aspect of community. When corporations look to expand, they look at the education level of the community and the potential for their employees to get more education.
Our Chamber of Commerce uses the ASU-Newport factor as a benefit of our community. As Mayor, I would work to grow ASU-Newport presence in our community.
With trade school training, professional education training and law enforcement training programs, we have seen a vast number of improvements on their campus and have seen people come into our community just for their education.
We have people driving from all surrounding counties to benefit from our local establishment, we need to utilize them more. Projects I can think of immediately to benefit the community would come from the health practices in the school. From the outside looking in, I could see a benefit from having regular health clinics that would allow students to practice what they are learning. It is important to utilize the resources we have and give the students on campus the experience they need.
4. What are the three or four items you would work on, if elected in November, that you believe are the city’s most pressing need?
Stewart: I will continue to find ways to clean up our city. We have made great strides in city cleanup but it is a neverending problem. We have ordinances in place that make property owners responsible for keeping up their property. Sometimes locating the property owner is a problem.
We have torn down and removed hundreds of dilapidated buildings and will continue to do so.
Housing is a problem in Newport. We have many people that come to Newport to work daily but go home to our towns because there is a lack of good housing here.
I want to continue to work with developers to build more housing for those who would like to live here.
Street repair is also a never ending problem. Fixing streets are very expensive and are done when funds are available. We will continue to apply for grants for street repair funding.
I want to keep working with the Newport Economic Development Commission to bring more jobs to Newport. We need good paying jobs to keep our young people here in Newport.
Ratliffe: My number one priority is to fix our potholes and flooding. The overall infrastructure of our city is critical to our growth. Newport deserves good, paved roads that are free of potholes and flooding.
Two. Safety is a top priority as well. As a veteran of both the police and fire departments, I know well the needs of our servants in those departments as well as how we can better meet the needs of our community.
One of our safety issues in the community centers around property issues. We have begun the process of removing dilapidated structures and will continue to do so. They are not just a sore spot visually, but a health and hazard risk and an economic pitfall. With the properties cleared, we can potentially see growth with purchases and rebuilding projects.
Number three, Neighborhood Centers are needed badly. When we develop our city through neighborhood participation, we grow a healthy and vibrant community. All things from safe environments for our young people to community policing and assistance centers.
We have health needs that can be accomplished through organizing more community food banks, clinical care and after school programs.
The next Mayor must have a vision for our community that moves us all forward, not stalled in what we have always done. I am that person who can deliver a fresh new vision that will move us forward.
Number four, streetlights are important for the safety of our neighborhoods. There has not been a comprehensive program or effort to improve lighting in our community.
Without proper lighting, our police have a more challenging time ensuring the safety of our communities. People can feel and be safer with a well-lit street. There are federal funds (grants) that we can locate and apply for that will give us the funds to pay for increased safety. I will make it a priority to go after these funds.
5. We are asking you to predict the future. What would you like to see happen with the city in the next decade or so?
Stewart: I think that Newport will continue to grow and prosper in the next ten years. We have a lot of positive things going now and we will see the results in the future.
Newport City Council passed an advertisement and promotion tax a few years ago. Half of the tax revenue from A&P is going to George Kell Park for improvements. We have already completed several upgrades to the park including a new bathroom and concession facility. We have leveled several of the baseball fields, replaced fencing, replaced field lights and plan on continuing major improvements to attract baseball and softball tournaments to our facility.
The A&P tax is also being used for several programs and projects to attract families to the downtown areas.
Our sales tax revenues continue to grow where many other towns our size around the state are decreasing. Our Census showed a slight increase in population in 2020 where other towns decreased.
I would like to see Newport continue to grow, be a cleaner town where our young folks can stay here and grow a family.
Ratliffe: I cannot predict the future. We can, however, control our destiny. My vision is for good, smooth streets without potholes and control flooding. We must begin to build neighborhood centers that give support to our families. The most vital part of any community is the strength of local businesses. We must support shopping locally. Our local businesses must be assured that the streets getting to their business is a priority of the city.
Citizens must be confident that the streets they drive on are safe, pothole-free and not prone to flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.