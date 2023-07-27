The regular season for the Newport Greyhounds starts in about a month or so and a major Arkansas high school football magazine predicts the team will be in the thick of a conference title.
The team is picked second in the 2-3A conference this year, according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football. Newport went 9-4 last year under first-year coach Brian Rearden.
Newport returns three on offense and four on defense for a team that went to the state quarterfinals last year.
According to Hooten’s, Newport is expected to return four key running backs this year – seniors Malik Robinson and B.J. Elston, junior Tonio Phillips and sophomore Aamonil Wren.
As for the conference, Salem is picked first by Hooten’s this year, followed by Newport, Melbourne, Perryville, Quitman, Atkins and Yellville-Summit.
The team kicks off its regular season Aug. 25 with a home game against Osceola. Newport then travels Sept. 1 to Beebe and returns home Sept. 8 to face Stuttgart. Then, Newport travels to Trumann Sept. 15 for a non-conference game before starting conference play Sept. 22 at Quitman.
The regular season also features home games against Salem (Sept. 29), Atkins (Oct. 6) and Melbourne (Oct. 20), with road games against Yellville-Summit (Oct. 27) and Perryville (Nov. 3).
