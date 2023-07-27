The regular season for the Newport Greyhounds starts in about a month or so and a major Arkansas high school football magazine predicts the team will be in the thick of a conference title.

The team is picked second in the 2-3A conference this year, according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football. Newport went 9-4 last year under first-year coach Brian Rearden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.