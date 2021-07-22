Newport resident continues spirit of giving with $100,000 donation to ASU-Newport

Arkansas State University-Newport will be providing financial assistance to health professions students in need thanks to Laura Collier, of Newport.
Her $100,000 scholarship endowment will allow ASU-Newport to award even more scholarships to those seeking a future in healthcare.
Collier is no stranger to supporting students at ASU-Newport with various forms of giving. “All I ever want to do is help,” Collier said. “I want everyone to know they have someone that has their back.”
For several years, Collier has done just that in the form of the Dr. James and Laura Jane Collier Health Professions Scholarship. Collier said her focus has always been on helping those that need it most.
“You never know what someone’s situation is,” says Collier. “You don’t always know their family history. I’ve always wanted the scholarship to help students in need that are just trying to better their lives.”
Collier’s late husband, Dr. James Collier, was an optometrist with a practice in Newport. Mrs. Collier recalls the sense of peace and comfort the nursing staff provided for her late husband when he needed nursing home care later in life. Collier said there is a special place in her heart for nurses especially those that work in the nursing home setting.
“We need more and more nurses every day,” Collier said. “I don’t care where people come from. What their background is. I just want to be able to help those that need a little encouragement. I want each student to know that there are people that want to see them succeed.”
Collier brings life to the words heart of giving. She volunteers at a number of organizations in Northeast Arkansas, but has a particular devotion to organizations that support people who need a second chance at a better life. She works particularly close with the prison population, providing help with rehabilitation and support after release. She hopes this endowment will give students in need the opportunity to build a successful future for themselves and their families.
“Mrs. Collier is the epitome of what a community college is built on,” Dr. Johnny M. Moore, Chancellor of ASUN, said. “Her giving spirit is helping students from all walks of life build a positive future. We can’t thank her enough for her continued support of our students as well as all of the other people she helps through her philanthropic endeavors.”
ASU-Newport would like to formally thank Collier for her dedication to the ASU-Newport mission, her community and especially students in need. Her kindness and generosity will help students soar into the health professions industry for many years to come.
If you’d like to help an ASUN student by creating a scholarship, contact Advancement Officer Teriann Turner at teriann_turner@asun.edu.
