Newport rolls into 3A quarterfinals

Kylan Crite is the first Greyhound to ever break 1,000 receiving yards in a season. The Newport Greyhounds take on Charleston for a quarterfinal game on Friday.

 Photo submitted by Julie Reardon

Newport scored 36 points in the first half Friday on its way to a 52-22 rout of 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Greyhounds (9-3) will travel to fourth-ranked Charleston (11-1) for a quarterfinal game Friday.

