Newport rolls into 3A quarterfinals

Newport scored 36 points in the first half Friday on its way to a 52-22 rout of 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Greyhounds (9-3) will travel to fourth-ranked Charleston (11-1) for a quarterfinal game Friday.
Newport’s Dejai Marshall was 15-of-26 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns, all to Isiah Kendall. Kendall caught four passes for 128 yards, while Kylan Crite had six receptions for 57 yards.
CJ Young led the Greyhounds in rushing with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Kendall also had six tackles and an interception defensively, with Demetric Denton also intercepting a pass.
Quitman (6-5-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter despite Marshall’s touchdown passes of 71 and 25 yards to Kendall. The Greyhounds outscored the Bulldogs 24-0 in the second quarter, starting with Young’s 35-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion.
Marshall threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kendall, then ran in the two-point conversion. The Greyhounds recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Marshall added another two-point conversion as the Greyhounds led 36-14 at halftime.
Young scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter, followed by Denton’s two-point conversion. Jalen Pollard scored Newport’s last touchdown on a 1-yard run and Denton added the two-point conversions.
