The Newport School Board approved a proposal to increase fall bonuses based on experience during a special meeting held last week.
At the last regular meeting of the board, bonuses of $1,000 were approved for certified employees and $300 bonuses were approved for classified employees. The district has now received confirmation of funding that will allow the school district to pay bonuses based on experience in 10-year increments: 20-plus years would receive $2,000; 10-19 years would receive $1,500; and 0-9 years would receive the original $1,000 bonus for certified personnel.
