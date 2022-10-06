The Newport School Board approved HVAC bids during a special meeting on Thursday.
The bids are for school district projects that have been approved by the state facilities division and have been on the plan of use for ESSER (ARP) funds. The projects include:
A 5-ton unit at the gym. The bid was $11,121 from Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Four rooftop units at the high school, a 30-ton unit for the Tech Science Building, a 30-ton unit for Main, an 8-ton and a 7-ton unit for the North and South wings of the main building. The bid was $583,264 from Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Two geo-thermal units to be replaced at the field house. The bid was $280,834 from TRANE
The replacement and enclosure of the cooling tower at the elementary by Geo-Energy Solutions
According to minutes from the meeting the total for the four projects is $993,190.
The board also selected Nabholz Construction with Mixon/Cooper Architects as Construction Manager for the design/build project of the cafeteria and kitchen at Newport High School.
