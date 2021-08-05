The Newport Special School District’s School Board approved the following items at its regularly scheduled meeting for July:
Renewal of school insurance for the 2021-2022 school year at $18,988 for coverage of buses and vehicles owned by the district
Renewal of the school property insurance for the 2021-2022 school year, including new decorative fences, storage containers, sixth grade playground equipment, the covered walkway at the Pre-K entrance and new electronic gates. The yearly coverage is $86,934.36.
Plans to resurface the back parking lot behind the sixth grade building, administration building, JROTC, Science Tech and bus parking lots for a bid from Hawkeye Enterprises, which is a TIPS/TAPS approved vendor, for $117,050.
The board also approved the following personnel items:
Acceptance of the resignations of Mara Jones as a Preschool instructional assistant and Samantha Aitkens as the assistant volleyball coach.
The board approved hiring for the 2021-2022 school year of:
Sandra Mitts as High School Special Education Teacher with the understanding she will start as a long-term substitute until her lifetime license is received, then she will be offered her teaching contract and receive retroactive pay for that deducting the long-term substitute pay she had already received.
Rashad Billingsley as a high school instructional assistant.
Misty Breckenridge as Preschool instructional assistant.
Katie Lucas as an 8-hour K-5 instructional assistant.
Chelsea Golden as head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach.
Bus Drivers: Wayne Gibson; Nathan Bentz; Don Washam; Benny Reynolds; Calvin Heisler; Michelle Mayo; Kevin Strope; Natalee Martin; Randy Moore; Jimmy Johnson; Amy Driver; Jasmine Walton; Zach Hoyt; and Leanne Bradley.
The board approved moving Ami Driver, Director of Preschool, from a 215-day contract to 240 day contract for the 2021-2022 school year and to retroactively pay her for the time she has put in for this summer above her current contract.
