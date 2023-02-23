Newport High School’s Family and Consumer Science director Leanne Bradley has written an article regarding Newport School’s Senior Sendoff, which has been published in the “Journal of Family and Consumer Sciences.”

The “Journal of Family and Consumer Sciences” is the official publication of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS). Each issue features professional and exclusive features of scholarly peer-reviewed articles, practical information geared toward family and consumer sciences professionals and news and information about AAFCS.

