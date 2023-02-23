Newport High School’s Family and Consumer Science director Leanne Bradley has written an article regarding Newport School’s Senior Sendoff, which has been published in the “Journal of Family and Consumer Sciences.”
The “Journal of Family and Consumer Sciences” is the official publication of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS). Each issue features professional and exclusive features of scholarly peer-reviewed articles, practical information geared toward family and consumer sciences professionals and news and information about AAFCS.
The “Journal” is published four times a year; in February, May, August and November.
Bradley’s article, which was written in cooperation with Dr. Kim Sartain, assistant professor of nutrition and family sciences at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, highlights Newport’s Senior Sendoff, which was created by Bradley.
The purpose of Newport’s Senior Sendoff is to help equip graduating seniors with financial, material and community resources as they prepare for life after education. In the first year, 2021, with the help of staff members, parents and community individuals, seniors received gift bags filled with items from 17 local businesses, including medical, farming, food, home life skills and automotive industries. Local churches, private businesses and Arkansas State University-Newport also provided donations.
In addition to donations, 15 guest speakers from the community provided breakout sessions on topics related to independent living after high school. After the first senior send-off day was complete, 56 students were awarded donated gift cards, gift bags and prizes, each valued at $107.59 for a total value of $6,025.
According to Bradley’s published article in the “Journal,” the program has been very successful.
Bradley’s published article concludes, “For the present, however, faculty, parents, and the community are enjoying the successful partnership senior sendoff has created. They are also enjoying the stories of each student’s success after graduation. The school and community look forward to many more opportunities to partner together – ensuring that students continue to learn and grow into productive and successful adults in this small Arkansas town. As FCS teachers seek creative ways to build community support for their program, it is important to consider local resources, networking opportunities, and the fact that sometimes the first step in developing a partnership is simply asking for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.